Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: BJP announce its 27 candidate names for Punjab polls

Ahead of assembly elections in Punjab the BJP has released its 27 candidate' names for the polls. According to the list, the leaders like Fateh Singh Bajwa will contest from Batala, while Vijay Sampla from Phagwara.

Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah met BJP leaders to discuss the candidates for the remaining seats in Punjab. The party is likely to disclose the next list of candidates for the Punjab polls tomorrow. Talking to the news portal after the meeting the Punjab BJP in-charge Dushyant Gautam said, "We have already released the names of 35 candidates and 30 more names are remaining. In today's meeting, most of the work has been done on deciding the names of the rest 30 candidates. Tomorrow (January 26) we will finalize them and announce them the day after tomorrow (January 27)."

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.