Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: BJP is likely to contest for 62-65 seats in Punjab

We earlieer told you that the BJP's election committee meeting is going to start shortly, JP Nadda, Shahnawaz Hussain, Jual Oraon, Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also attend the meeting, they all have arrived at the BJP office. While PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, and Nitin Gadkari will virtually join the meeting.

The meeting is held to decide the names of the candidates for the third and fourth phases of UP polls, also the name of candidates from Manipur and Punjab are likely to discuss in the meeting. Now the reports are coming that BJP is likely to contest 62-65 seats in the Punjab elections out of 117 seats of Punjab.

Yesterday, also the party held the meeting for the Uttar Pradesh elections in Delhi headquarters. Union Ministers Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, BJP national president JP Nadda & other BJP leaders had attended the meeting in Delhi headquarters.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.