Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: "Both Sidhu and Channi are not good for Punjab" says, Captain Amarinder Singh

Former chief minister and Punjab Lok Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh hits out on Congress and its leadership in the state, he said Congress CM face Channi is enough to become a state minister but not CM. He also landed his attack on Navjot Singh Sidhu and said party state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is an "irresponsible person."

"Both Sidhu and Channi are not good for Punjab, Channi can become a minister but not CM whereas Sidhu is not a responsible person," said Amarinder.

He also slammed AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for his promises in the state to pay ₹ 1,000 per month to every woman in Punjab to which Amarinder said the Chief Minister should make this promise come true for Delhi first then make promises in Punjab.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.