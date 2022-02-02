Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Capt Amarinder Singh hits out at AAP & Congress on campaign trail

Capt Amarinder Singh slammed AAP & Congress on the campaign trail, the leader took his Twitter and wrote "Need of the hour is a shared vision of Centre and the State for the development of Punjab. Only our alliance is talking about putting Punjab on the right track while the rest fight over being the face of their respective parties!"

Need of the hour is a shared vision of Centre and the State for the development of Punjab.



Only our alliance is talking about putting Punjab on the right track while the rest fight over being the face of their respective parties! pic.twitter.com/D7Y4t9EC83 — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) February 2, 2022

Recently, Capt Amarinder Singh seek blessings from the sword of Guru Gobind Singh before filing the nomination ahead of the Punjab polls. Capt Amarinder Singh will contest from Capt Amarinder Singh.

Earlier, Punjab ex-CM Amarinder Singh took a dig at Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu said, "I had got a message from Pakistan to reinstate Navjot Sidhu in govt as he was an old friend of Imran Khan."

He also finalized a seat-sharing agreement with the BJP for the upcoming Punjab polls. According to reports, BJP will contest on 65 seats out of 117 member Assembly, Captain's Punjab Lok Congress will contest on 35 seats, while Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) will field its candidates on 15 seats.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.