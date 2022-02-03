Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Channi might be the CM face of Congress for Punjab polls

Punjab CM Channi might be the CM face for Congress in the upcoming Punjab assembly polls. According to the Republic reports, the close sources said that "Opinions of candidates, workers, and party MPs are being recorded to so that any feud over the CM face between Channi and Navjot Singh Siddhu can be avoided,"

"Party is also calling general public through an automated call system to seek their opinion on CM face. The target of the party is to call around 1.5 crore people in the next 3 to 4 days," the source added.

The senior party leader also said that the "Party is making all these efforts because it is of the opinion the whole process should be transparent and the one who loses in the survey should not oppose the result in any manner."

"Both Channi and Sidhu will have to accept the decision of survey as they have agreed for it before Rahul Gandhi," the leader said.

Earlier today, the reports were coming that Congress is finally going to reveal its CM face for the Punjab assembly elections. According to the reports Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is going to announce the CM face for Punjab polls on 6th Feb, the party has still not hinted any name for the CM face.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.