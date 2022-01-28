Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: CM Channi's brother filed nomination from Bassi Pathana as an independent candidate

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's brother Dr Manohar Singh Bassi filed his nomination from Bassi Pathana as an independent candidate. Yesterday Manohar Singh Bassi informed that he will file a nomination on 28th January, one as a Congress candidate and another as an Independent. Singh was denied a ticket from Congress and now he will contest independently. Singh had resigned as Senior Medical Officer (SMO) from Kharar civil hospital for the assembly polls. CM Channi tried so hard to get a ticket for his brother from Congress but the party denied as it stuck to the one-ticket one family formula.

Singh said he took this decision after counsting with village sarpanch and panch who asked him to fight the polls. "Several prominent people of Bassi Pathana area have asked me to fight as an independent and I will go by what they have said. There is no chance of going back and I will surely fight these elections. People told me it was wrong to give the ticket to him (Gurpreet Singh GP). He had earlier not done anything and now he has again been foisted upon them," said Singh.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.