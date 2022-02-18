Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Congress expelles sitting MLA Tarsem Singh DC ahead of Punjab polls

Congress expelled sitting MLA Tarsem Singh DC for anti-party activities ahead of Punjab polls. The Party on Friday issued an official statement which reads, "The Disciplinary Action Committee has expelled Shri Tarsem Singh D.C. (MLA, Attari) from the party with immediate effect in view of anti-party activities."

It is been reported that D.C. was angry since the party had given his ticket to Tarsem Singh Sialka, a Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes Commission member.

Sialka said, “The party should have expelled him from the first day when his ticket was cut. He had been encouraging his supporters to support the candidates of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal from Attari.”

“DC should have respected the party’s decision and supported me. Anyhow, we are in a strong position, for many of the DC’s supporters refused to obey him. Other Congress leaders and supporters in our constituency are united,” Sialka added.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.