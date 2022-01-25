Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to visit Punjab on 27th January, says Sidhu

Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday informed that the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Punjab on 27th January for the upcoming polls. As per the program published by Sidhu, Rahul Gandhi will offer prayers at Sri Harmandir Sahib, Amritsar & visit Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal along with 117 candidates.

Meanwhile, ahead of Punjab polls, the Congress leaders Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi had a rivalry over the remaining 31 names of candidates for Punjab polls. According to sources, the two leaders could not come to an agreement in the party's CEC meeting. Now the committee of three leaders has been formed who will finalize the candidates of Congress for the Punjab polls. Congress leaders Ajay Maken, KC Venugopal, and Ambika Soni will be the three committee members who will decide the remaining candidates.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.