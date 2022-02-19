Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: FIR has been registered against Channi for violating covid norms

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi has been booked for violating EC guidelines during a door-to-door campaign in Mansa on Friday. The FIR has been registered against Channi under section 188. The guidelines which were issued by EC stated that the candidates should stop their campaign after 6 pm but Channi had held a Padh Yatra (foot march) along with Congress workers.

Yesterday, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and Navjot Singh Sidhu released the 13-point manifesto of Congress for Punjab polls. In which the party promised one lakh government jobs, Rs 1,100 per month to Punjab women, 8 free cooking gas cylinders per year.

The party also promised procurement of oilseed, pulses, corn by government agencies. "Cong govt will end mafia raj by creating corporations for liquor sale, sand mining," said Sidhu while releasing the manifesto.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.



