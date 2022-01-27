Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Five Congress MP's skip Rahul Gandhi's meeting in Punjab

Ahead of the Punjab assembly polls, Rahul Gandhi visited the state where he held a meeting of party workers in which the five Congress MP's of Punjab skip the meeting with Rahul Gandhi. The five leaders are Manish Tewari, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Jasbir Singh Gill, Preneet Kaur, and Mohammad Sadiq.

On Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with the party candidates reached Golden Temple to pay obeisance ahead of the Punjab assembly polls. Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu were also present in the visit.

After this Gandhi will address the “Navi Soch, Nava Punjab” virtual rally.

Earlier today, we told you that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Punjab today ahead of assembly elections. He will visit religious places along with 117 candidates in an apparent show of strength for assembly polls in Punjab. He will also pay obeisance at Sri Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.