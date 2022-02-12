Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Former Congress leader Laddi joins BJP again

Balwinder Singh Laddi, MLA of Hargovindpur in Punjab rejoined BJP. He joined the party in the presence of party general secretary Tarun Chug. On Dec 28 Laddi won the election on a Congress ticket joined BJP.

Later he joined Congress again on Jan 3 and again joined BJP on Feb 11.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.



