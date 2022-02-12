Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: "From Rs 2400 crore to 23 lakh farmers, Rs 2-2 thousand has been transferred in 10 installments": JP Nadda

Talking about his party's work in Punjab for farmers, JP Nadda in Ghanaur, Punjab said Under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, the Modi government has given 2-2 thousand rupees in the accounts of about 10.50 farmers.

"In Punjab, from Rs 2400 crore to 23 lakh farmers, Rs 2-2 thousand has been transferred in 10 installments."

Before addressing the rally in Ghanaur, the leader has addressed the rally in Rajpura Punjab, in which he said "The number of Sikh leaders who were blacklisted was 314. The Modi government did the work of removing the black list from them."

"The Modi government has done the work of making Jallianwala Trust which had become a family trust, a national trust" he added.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.

