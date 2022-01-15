Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Full list of Congress candidates on 86 seats in upcoming Punjab polls

Congress releases the list of candidates on 86 seats in upcoming Punjab polls- CM Charanjit Singh Channi to contest from Chamkaur Sahib SC, State chief Navjot Singh Sidhu to contest from Amritsar East. See the full list here,

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.