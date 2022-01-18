Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: "I'm very happy to see the respect & affection my brother is receiving" says Bhagwant Mann's sister

After Arvind Kejriwal declared the candidate name of AAP for Punjab Assembly polls. Bhagwant Mann is the party’s chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Assembly elections. After the declaration, Bhagwant Mann also thanked AAP for this opportunity he said "AAP has given me a very big responsibility. Our first step is to form govt in Punjab."

Now Bhagwant Mann's relatives and love ones are also congratulating him, Manpreet Kaur, sister of Bhagwant Mann, commented on his candidature, she said "I'm very happy to see the respect & affection my brother is receiving; hope it continues and he lives up to the expectations. It's a matter of pride for any sister to see her brother progress."

Earlier today, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also congratulated his CM candidate for Punjab assembly polls he took his Twitter and wrote, "I congratulate Sardar Bhagwant Mann on being declared CM face of AAP in Punjab. Whole Punjab is looking upto AAP as a hope. Its a huge responsibility and I am sure Bhagwant will bring back smile on the face of every Punjabi."

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20 February.