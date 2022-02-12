Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: JP Nadda slams Congress in Punjab rally, see live here

Addressing the rally in Rajpura ahead of Punjab assembly elections, BJP leader JP Nadda said “Congress party could not gather the courage to declare its chief ministerial candidate for Uttarakhand. They are fighting this election keeping the people of Uttarakhand in dark, which no political party should do."

Watch the live here,

