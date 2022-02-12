Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: JP Nadda slams Congress in Punjab rally, see live here
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 12, 2022 04:44 PM2022-02-12T16:44:37+5:302022-02-12T16:45:01+5:30
Addressing the rally in Rajpura ahead of Punjab assembly elections, BJP leader JP Nadda said “Congress party could not gather the courage to declare its chief ministerial candidate for Uttarakhand. They are fighting this election keeping the people of Uttarakhand in dark, which no political party should do."
BJP National President Shri @JPNadda addresses public meeting in Rajpura, Punjab. https://t.co/oSNaEI6U6J— BJP (@BJP4India) February 12, 2022
Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.