Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: "Kejriwal has played a new trick," says Congress leader on electing Bhagwant Mann as the CM candidate

After Aam Aadmi Party declared Bhagwant Mann as the CM candidate for Punjab, Congress leader Raj Kumar Verka on Tuesday alleged that on the basis of fake response calls, he took his Twiter and wrote, "There is no truth in the response calls that Arvind Kejriwal is talking about and to cheat the people of Punjab and Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal has played a new trick,"

While the party is still yet to give any reponsed on it. However, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal congrualate his CM candidate for Punjab assembly polls he took his Twiiter and wrote, "I congratulate Sardar Bhagwant Mann on being declared CM face of AAP in Punjab. Whole Punjab is looking upto AAP as a hope. Its a huge responsibility and I am sure Bhagwant will bring back smile on the face of every Punjabi."

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20 February.