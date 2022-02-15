Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Major promised by SAD and BSP in Punjab's manifesto

Shiromani Akali Dal and Bahujan Samaj Party release a joint manifesto for Punjab Assembly elections. The two political parties are going to contest the elections in Punjab assembly elections in an alliance. According to the manifesto, the alliance, if voted to power, would work on a raise in old age pension, medical insurance, and flying academies. The parties also promised an extension for arts and sports sections in the state with projects like flying academies, racecourses, film cities, and cash prizes for Olympic medallists. The alliance also promised an education system with new infrastructure for govt schools, reservations for govt school students in colleges.

The major promise that has been made by the party is the pension scheme in Punjab, which will raise to Rs 3100 and introduction of Shagun scheme, 1 lakh houses per year for poor people, and Rs 10 lakh medical insurance to a family.

According to the seat-sharing arrangement between the two parties, the BSP is contesting 20 seats in Punjab, while the rest will be contested by the Akalis out of 117 seats. The parties also claimed that they will win over 80 seats in Punjab, "The Congress is heading towards a total rout. AAP won't be able to touch double digits," Mr. Badal said.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.