Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: PM Modi addresses Punjab virtually ahead of assembly polls, read the promises he made

In the view of assembly elections in state Punjab, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the state virtually. In his speech, he said "BJP will always stand for the Sikh community,"

"Congress could not keep Kartarpur Sahib in India" he added.

The PM also said that BJP and NDA's aim is to create 'Nawan Punjab'. Attacking Congress Modi urged people to beware of those who want to destabilize Punjab.

Talking about his visit in-state he said, "Will visit Punjab soon once EC relaxes curbs. We will work towards realizing the goal of 'Nawan Punjab."

He further added "We'll form border area development authority in Punjab. Congress could not keep Kartarpur Sahib in India. In order to remain in power, some people let Punjab burn in the fire of terrorism. It has been the identity of Punjab to keep India ahead."

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.



