Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: PM Modi gives best wishes to the Punjab people on Ravidas

While addressing the huge rally in Pathankot, Punjab Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said, "We are doing this Fateh rally to announce Wahe Guru Ji's Fateh. We will make the Nava Punjab of the 21st century only by following the voice of our saints and our gurus."

"I bow to Mukteshwar Mahadev Temple and Durgiana Temple of Amritsar from this holy land of Pathankot. This land is also the land of Harmandir Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib. I bow to all the Gurus from this holy earth" he added.

Talking about the visit to Vishram Dham temple he said "Today is also the birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas ji. Before coming here, I have visited Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham temple in Delhi. I have brought blessings."

Giving best wishes of the Ravidas he said "It is my good fortune that we have dedicated a huge langar hall to the devotees in the Sant Ravidas temple complex in Kashi. I extend my best wishes to all of you and the devotees who have gone to Banaras on the occasion of Sant Ravidas Jayanti."

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.



