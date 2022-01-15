Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Punjab minister Joginder Singh Mann joined AAP after quitting Congress

Ahead of Punjab Assembly Elections former Punjab minister Joginder Singh Mann joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday, a day later quitting Congress after his 50 years old tie.

On Friday, resigned from the party after his 50 years old ties with Congress. Before him at least eight of the nine MLAs who quit the Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh over the past few days are expected to join the Samajwadi Party (SP), but he tied his not with Aam Aadmi Party.

Earlier, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that he will reveal CM candidate for Punjab next week, and now everyone is eagerly waiting for the Punjab candidate face from Aam Aadmi Party.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.

Also, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election will be held on a single-phase on February 14.