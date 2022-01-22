Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: SAD chief says the 8 crores recovered by ED from Channi's nephew is just the tip of the iceberg

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal has said that the recovery of 8 crores from the CM Channi's nephew's residence is nothing. He claimed that the CM's nephew is engaged in high corrupt deals, “It is shameful that the CM is trying to paint himself as a victim of a political witch-hunt" said Sukhbir Singh.

The ED on Tuesday morning has conducted raids at the residence of Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey in an illegal sand mining case. The sources also revealed that the Ten other places have also been raided in Punjab on the same day.

Punjab CM Chaani, also responded to this matter he said, “They’re targetting me and trying to put pressure on me in view of upcoming Assembly polls. This is not good for democracy. We’re ready to fight this. The same thing happened during Bengal elections.”

Also, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.