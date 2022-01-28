Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Sidhu and Channi can't lead the Punjab government says Rahul Gandhi

Ahead of the Punjab assembly elections, the Congress is yet to reveal its candidate face, speaking on the same Rahul Gandhi at a virtual election rally in Jalandhar Cantt on Thursday said that Charanjit Singh Channi and contender Navjot Singh Sidhu that “two people can't lead”.

“I was discussing while traveling in the vehicle about who would lead Punjab— the media calls that fellow 'CM candidate’. Both Channi ji and Sidhu ji told me that the biggest question in Punjab is who would lead Punjab from Congress,” Rahul added.

He further said, “Both of them assured me that the decision (taken by the party) would be acceptable to all, and I was very happy. ”

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.