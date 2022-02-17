Punjab Assembly Elections: PM Modi slams Channi over 'Bhaiyas' remark

Slamming Congress at Fazilka Punjab rally, Modi said "Congress always tries to create a fight between one region against another"

Responding to Channi's 'UP Bhaiyas' statement Modi said "Whom are these people insulting with their statements? There will be no such village here, where our brothers and sisters of Uttar Pradesh or Bihar do not work hard."

"We have celebrated the birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas Ji only yesterday. when were they born? In Uttar Pradesh, in Banaras. Will you also expel Sant Ravidas ji from Punjab? Where was Guru Gobind Singh Ji born? In Patna Sahib, Bihar. Will, you also expel Guru Gobind Ji from Punjab?" he added.

Appealing to voters to vote for BJP he said "Our Punjab is a border state. There are always evil eyes on this from across the border, it remains buried. Therefore, the government that will be formed here should be a committed government of nation first, the nation first, there should not be people with loose attitudes."

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.