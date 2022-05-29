Punjab CM appeals for calm over Moosewala's killing

Chandigarh, May 29 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday expressed shock over the killing of singer-turned-actor-politician Sidhu Moosewala and appealed to the people to stay calm.

"I am shocked and deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Sidhu Moosewala. Nobody involved will be spared. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal everyone to stay calm," Mann tweeted.

In less than 24 hours after his security was curtailed by the government, Moosewala, with a huge fan base running into millions, was shot dead by gangsters close to his ancestral village in Mansa in Punjab in broad daylight on Sunday, police said. He was 29.

Moosewala was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. The civil surgeon at Mansa hospital said Moosewala was brought dead, while the two others were referred to another hospital for treatment.

Many of his songs featured in the Billboard Canadian Hot 100 charts.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor