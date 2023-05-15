Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann convenes next cabinet meeting in Jalandhar on May 17

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 15 : After the Aam Adami Party (AAP) registered a win in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypolls, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced that the next state cabinet meeting would be held in Jalandhar on Wednesday.

Mann launched the public-friendly initiative "Government at your door step" in April to meet people and address public issues at their doorstep.

"Government at your doorstep. As per promise, the next cabinet meeting of the Punjab government will be held at Circuit House, Jalandhar at 10.30 am on Wednesday morning," Mann said in a tweet in Punjabi.

He further said that in the meeting, many development works of Jalandhar, as well as Punjab, will be approved.

"And discussion on pending matters will be held on which immediate decisions will be taken," he added.

The CM's declaration comes amid the state government's promise to hold cabinet meetings in various cities.

AAP's Sushil Kumar Rinku defeated his closest rival, Congress' Karamjit Kaur, by a margin of over 58,000 votes in Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypolls. Rinku, former Congress MLA, has polled 3,02,279 votes.

BJP nominee Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal was at the third spot, while Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi, who is also backed by the Mayawati-led BSP, came at the fourth spot.

The bypoll, voting for which was held on May 10, was necessitated following the death of Karamjit Kaur's husband and Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary on January 14 this year following a cardiac arrest while taking part in the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

