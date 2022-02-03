Punjab CM Channi declares sharp fall in income, Sukhbir Badal remains richest leader in state

New Delhi, Feb 3: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has claimed that his income during the five years of Congress rule in the state has declined in comparison to his earnings before 2017, in an affidavit on his assets and liabilities filed with the Election Commission for the February 20 polls.

Channi, who is contesting from Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur seats has declared assets worth Rs 9.44 crore with an annual income of Rs 27.8 lakh. But in the affidavit filed for the 2017 elections, his annual income in 2015-16 was stated at Rs 1.46 crore which is more than five times higher than his income in 2020-21. His wife Dr. Kamaljit Kaur earned Rs 26 lakhs during the same period. Channi has declared Rs 1.5 lakh cash in hand and his wife has Rs 50000 cash in hand.

Sukhbir Badal of the Shiromani Akali Dal contesting from Jalalabad has declared assets worth Rs 122.77 crore including Rs. 71.56 crores owned by his wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal, former Union Minister. In 2020-21 Sukhbir earned Rs 2 crore while his agricultural income was Rs.8.6 lakh. His bank liability is Rs 37.62 crore in the form of a loan besides a loan of Rs 21 crore taken by his wife.

Shiromani Akali Dal supremo Parkash Singh Badal contesting from Lambi has declared assets worth Rs. 15.11 crore. His income in 2020-21 was Rs. 10 lakh besides agricultural income of Rs 40 lakh. Cash in hand is Rs 2.49 lakh. There is a loan liability on Badal senior amounting to Rs. 2.74 lakh.

Captain Amarinder Singh who has floated his own outfit the Punjab Lok Congress is contesting from Patiala (Urban). His declared assets are worth Rs 68.73 crore out of which Rs 10.42 crore are moveable. In 2017 his declared assets were worth Rs.86.33 crore including that of his wife Preneet Kaur which is less by Rs 17.6 crore. In 2020-21 his total income was Rs 40 lakh his wife earned Rs 50 lakh. Cash in hand declared by Captain is Rs 50,000 while his wife has Rs 1 lakh.

PPCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu contesting from Amritsar (East) has assets worth Rs. 44.63 crore including Rs 1.9 crore moveable. He inherited assets worth Rs 37 crore. Sidhu's total income in 2020-21 was Rs 22 lakh and that of his wife was Rs 26 lakh.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president Bhagwant Mann contesting from Dhuri has declared assets of Rs 1.97 crore. In 2020-21 he earned Rs 18 lakh. Cash in hand is Rs 1.1 lakh.

