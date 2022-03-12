Punjab CM-designate withdraws security of 122 ex-MLAs

Chandigarh, March 12 In an obvious message against VIP culture, Punjab Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann on Saturday withdrew security of 122 former legislators, minister and the VIPs, including state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife, ahead of his swearing-in.

The former ministers included Manpreet Singh Badal and Pargat Singh, both of the Congress who have lost the election.

However, the list does not have names of former Chief Ministers Capt Amarinder Singh and Parkash Singh Badal and Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal and state Congress chief Sidhu.

However, Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur, who is an ex-legislator, are among those whose security cover was withdrawn.

