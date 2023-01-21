Punjab CM opens 117 'Schools of Eminence'

Mohali, Jan 21 Describing the opening of 117 'Schools of Eminence' as a revolutionary step for ensuring golden future of the students, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said it was a giant leap forward towards becoming a real frontrunner in field of education.

While addressing a gathering during opening of Schools of Eminence here, the Chief Minister said Punjab was shown front ranking state in education only on paper during the stints of previous governments.

However, he said now the state will really lead the country in imparting quality education to the students.

Mann said the government schools were striving for basic infrastructure and manpower but the previous governments misled the people by presenting forged figures.

The Chief Minister said as these governments ignored an important sector like education so the state was left behind in this field. He said several students were forced to leave their education in between thereby ruining their bright future.

Mann said due to lack of resources and laxity of previous governments, girls were not able to pursue their education.

The Chief Minister said these 117 Schools of Eminence being set up in 23 districts of state are temples of quality education. He said the purpose of setting up these schools is to give wings to the dreams of the bright students of government schools.

Mann envisioned that these schools will enable the students to compete with their convent educated peers in various competitive exams across the country.

The Chief Minister said that these schools are being set up to cherish the aspirations of our great freedom fighters. He also announced to name these schools on great martyrs and national leaders who had laid down their lives at altar of their motherland.

Mann said that this initiative will be a real tribute to these iconic leaders who steered the country to freedom.

The Chief Minister emphasised that these schools will groom the students for futuristic needs and emerge Punjab as role model in education sector across the country. He envisioned that the day is not far when these government schools will provide better education than the private schools.

Mann said the parents of students will now prefer to send their children in these schools than the private schools.

The Chief Minister said such schools have already revolutionised the education sector in Delhi. He said now it is the turn of Punjab where this model will be implemented successfully.

Addressing the gathering, Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said this is the dream project of the Chief Minister.

He said with every passing day, Punjab is witnessing new reforms in education sector. Bains said these schools will help in opening the doors of competitive world for the students of government schools.

