Punjab CM releases Rs 32 crore relief for 2020 flood victims

Chandigarh, Sep 6 Giving major relief to flood-affected people of Fazilka district, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday ordered release of Rs 32 crore against the pending compensation for the 2020 floods.

The decision was taken by Mann at a meeting held here.

During the meeting, he bemoaned that it is unfortunate that the flood fury had created whopping loss in the Fazilka district in 2020 but except lip service, the then government had done nothing to give relief to people.

Mann said floods had caused major damage in Abohar, Arniwala, and Jalalabad blocks of the district. Out of total Rs 32 crore, damage worth Rs 28 crore was done to the crops whereas the remaining Rs 4 crore loss was done to the other houses and other establishments.

The Chief Minister said instead of extending a helping hand to flood-effected people, the then state government had been dilly delaying the matter to further aggrieve the situation of the people in distress.

He asserted that the apathetic attitude of the then government was visible from the fact that not even a single penny was given as compensation to the people.

