Punjab CM says stadium, road to be named after braveheart constable

Shahpur (Punjab), Jan 11 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday announced to construct a stadium and name a road after Punjab Police constable Kuldeep Singh Bajwa, who sacrificed his life while combating the anti-social elements.

The Chief Minister, who visited the house of the martyr at his native village in Gurdaspur district, handed over a cheque for Rs 2 crore, including Rs 1 crore ex gratia by state government and Rs 1 crore of life insurance by HDFC Bank, to the distressed family as a mark of respect for his supreme sacrifice for the country.

Noting that Bajwa had attained martyrdom while performing his duty at Phagwara, Mann said that this "humble initiative of the state government is in recognition of the immense contribution of this son of soil towards maintaining law and order in the state".

Reiterating the firm commitment of the state government to help the families of the soldiers who sacrifice their life at the altar of the motherland, he said it is the duty of the government. He announced the construction of a stadium in the village in the name of martyr Kuldeep Singh Bajwa with an ultra modern athletic track.

Mann hoped the youth of the region will judiciously use this stadium for training themselves to join the Punjab Police and armed forces.

The Chief Minister also announced to name the road leading to the village of martyr, in the name of Bajwa. He said this initiative is in recognition of the contribution of the braveheart who has sacrificed his life for the sake of the country.

He said the financial assistance to family of the martyr is in consonance with the commitment of the government to ensure the well being of the soldiers and their families.

