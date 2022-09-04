Punjab Congress chief booked for forgery

Chandigarh, Sep 4 Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and his colleague Sukhpal Singh Khaira have been booked for forgery after they shared a list of chairpersons appointed on a fabricated letterhead that bore forged signatures of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

The case was registered on Saturday on the complaint of AAP's Mohali district president Prabhjot Kaur under Sections 465 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 66 (D) of the Information Technology Act in Phase 1 police station of Mohali, near here.

The complainant stated that she has noticed that Raja Warring and Khaira posted a forged document by way of Twitter post on their accounts detailing the names of chairpersons appointed by the state government.

However, the list was forged by creating fabricated letterhead of Aam Aadmi Party and further bearing forged signatures of Kejriwal.

Kaur said being a district president of AAP, she personally verified the fact from the party office in Delhi about the genuineness of this document and it has come into her knowledge that no such list has ever been published by Kejriwal or any party official.

"Raja Warring and Sukhpal Khaira had knowingly, deliberately, intentionally and with mala fide intention to defame the reputation of the party and with an intention to create unrest in Punjab had done this illegal act of forgery and fake news publication with their teasing comments just to mislead the people of Punjab," the complaint said.

