Punjab farmers oppose introduction of GM crops

Chandigarh, June 16 Opposing the introduction of GM crops in the country, the Mahila Kisan Union (MKU) on Friday called upon the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha and other farmers' bodies to join the fight against the BJP's 'agenda' aimed at imposing policies favourable for multinational companies at the expense of the peasantry.

MKU President Rajwinder Kaur Raju said that out of the four states selected by the apex biotechnology regulatory body, Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC), only Haryana has given consent to conducting biosafety research trials of Genetically Engineered (GE) cotton hybrid seeds.

"The decision to conduct these trials was taken in a meeting held on May 17 by the committee, which has been questioning the states of Telangana, Gujarat and Maharashtra for denying permission for such field trials," she said.

The MKU leader also questioned that under whose pressure the committee has been propagating, without conducting any trials, that GE cotton hybrid seeds are resistant to pink bollworms.

Opposing GM crops, the MKU leader categorically denounced the recent inquiries by the regulatory body as an attempt to coerce state governments into granting NOCs for field trials under "pressure" from the biotech industry.

Kaur said the controversial approval of GM mustard by the Central government is currently sub-judice in the Supreme Court.

She said the regulatory body has selected 42 locations for 'notified field trials' to conduct confined tests of GE crops without seeking inputs or comments from the respective state governments.

Questioning the pressure tactics employed by the regulatory framework, she raised objections to the committee's bypassing of state governments and its hasty approach to completing the trials.

She emphasised the importance of involving the states in the process since agriculture is a subject under state jurisdiction.

Highlighting the contamination of Bikaneri Bt Narma, she drew attention to global studies on GM crops that have revealed their adverse impact on agriculture and the environment, posing a threat to the country's flora and fauna.

