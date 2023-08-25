Punjab Governor warns Chief Minister, seeks report on drugs
By IANS | Published: August 25, 2023 04:44 PM 2023-08-25T16:44:56+5:30 2023-08-25T16:45:03+5:30
Chandigarh, Aug 25 Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Friday slammed Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for “breaking down the law and order situation in Punjab” and asked him to “immediately send him a report concerning the action taken by him on the rampant drug trade”.
