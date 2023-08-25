Punjab Governor warns Chief Minister, seeks report on drugs

Chandigarh, Aug 25 Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Friday slammed Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for “breaking down the law and order situation in Punjab” and asked him to “immediately send him a report concerning the action taken by him on the rampant drug trade”.

