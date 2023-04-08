Punjab minister inspects 90-year-old hydro project in Himachal

Chandigarh, April 8 Punjab Power Minister Harbhajan Singh on Saturday inspected an over 90-year-old hydropower project in Himachal Pradesh that is still generating power and earning revenue for his state.

Singh visited the Shanan Power House at Jogindernagar for inspection.

While taking round of the powerhouse, the minister said the Punjab government was fully concerned with the powerhouse and shortly, the requisite maintenance works would be initiated.

Lauding the engineers, employees and staff of the power house, Singh assured that all their genuine issues and needs would also be fulfilled as early as possible.

The Shanan Hydropower project constructed in 1932 by British Engineer Colonel B.C. Batty and his team, which started generating 48 MW power at that time.

Currently, the powerhouse is running with a capacity of generating 110 MW.

The minister also expressed satisfaction that the project was playing a significant role in development of the country by providing power.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor