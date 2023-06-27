Punjab: Newly regularised teachers to get upto three-time hike in salaries

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 27 : In a major gift to the 12700 contractual teachers whose service has been regularised recently by the state government, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced upto three times increase in their emoluments and other benefits of the government job after regularisation of services.

Announcing this, the Chief Minister said that these teachers will be known as Associate Teachers, Special Inclusive Teachers, adding that they will be governed by 'Policy for Welfare of Adhoc, Contractual, Temporary Teachers (Nation Builders) and other employees in School Education Department'.

Mann said that based on their educational qualifications and primary conditions for entry into services, their emoluments have been fixed upto completion of 58 years in service. Bhagwant Mann said that these teachers will be entitled to an annual increment of 5 per cent on their salaries every year.

Divulging more details, the Chief Minister said that BA pass Education Provider (Associate Teachers) who were hitherto getting Rs 9500 will now get Rs 20500 as emolument whereas such teachers with ETT and NTT qualification will get Rs 22000 as compared to the salary of Rs 10250 at present.

Similarly, he said that such teachers with BA/ MA B Ed degrees who are now getting Rs 11000 as salary will now get an emolument worth Rs 23500. Bhagwant Mann said that IEV Volunteers who were getting a salary worth Rs 5500 will now get an emolument of Rs 15,000.

The Chief Minister further said that Education Volunteers who have been getting a salary of Rs 3500 will now get Rs 15,000 adding that EGS, EIE and STR teachers getting emolument worth Rs 6000 will now get Rs 18,000.

He said that this is a landmark decision of the state government which will ensure the holistic development of these teachers. Bhagwant Mann said that these teachers have rendered service for more than 10 years in the Education department after which the state government has regularised their services whereas the earlier governments had just done lip service on the issue.

