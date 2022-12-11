Punjab-origin diaspora dedicates calendar to Tutu in Surrey

Chandigarh, Dec 11 Punjab-origin diaspora came together in Surrey in Canada to release a calendar featuring the towering leader of the anti-apartheid movement in South Africa.

Desmond Tutu had passed away at the age of 90, leaving behind a rich legacy of struggles for social justice on the eve of 2022.

Close to his first death anniversary, Radical Desi, an online magazine in partnership with People's Voice, Spice Radio, Mehak Punjab Di TV and Channel Punjabi decided to dedicate its calendar for 2023 to him.

The event was held on Saturday at the art gallery of Surrey-based painter Jarnail Singh, who made the portrait of Tutu for the calendar that bears important dates related to the history of resistance against racism and colonialism, especially in North America.

Apart from Singh, others who participated in the unveiling ceremony were British Columbia Education Minister and former Parliamentary Secretary for anti-racism initiatives, Rachna Singh, anti-racism educator, Annie Ohana, cofounder of Coalition Against Bigotry, Imtiaz Popat, and renowned Sikh activist Barjinder Singh.

Among those who spoke on the occasion included prominent Punjabi poet Amrit Diwana, Leftist scholars, Raghbir Singh Sirjana and Harsharan Singh Punia, besides community activist Sahib Singh Thind.

Gurvinder Singh Dhaliwal from Channel Punjabi, Kamaljit Singh Thind of Mehak Punjab Di TV and Radical Desi cofounder Gurpreet Singh were unanimous in their views to continue to raise voices against injustice anywhere in the world.

