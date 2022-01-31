Punjab Polls: Congress posts Aamir Khan's Ghajini look on Twitter, says 'Congress Hi Aaugi!'

Punjab Congress has again put out a post on its official Twitter handle which portrays that people will vote for the party to create an "unprecedented history" with an accompanying caption "Congress Hi Aaugi!".

This post has been made out from Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's Ghajini movie look in which the actor is shown aggressive with captions written over his body regarding the promises fulfilled by the Congress.

Showcasing confidence that Congress will be voted to power in the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, the post is captioned with "For the relentless journey towards the prosperity of Punjab, for the dreams of all Punjabis to come true and to create an unprecedented history together...Congress Hi Aaugi!"

The post mentions the various work done by the Congress party for people's welfare and written over Aamir Khan's picture.

"We have cleared the remaining water and electricity bill, electricity prices slashed by Rs 3 per unit, petrol and diesel prices reduced by Rs 10 and Rs 5 respectively," the post read.

It also stated that the party has also waived off the debts of farmers and scheduled castes, established more than 14,000 smart schools, and increased the pension amount by three times for old age people.

"We have also started free traveling for women and provided ownerships of Lal Dora (Lal Rekha) land," it added.

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday had also claimed that nobody can defeat his party, only his own party can do so in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

Punjab will go to the polls in a single phase on February 20 with the counting of the votes slated on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor