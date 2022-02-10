Punjab polls: Wrestler Great Khali will join BJP today, sources

Professional wrestler Dalip Singh Rana, popularly known by his ring name 'The Great Khali' will join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, said sources.

He has already reached the party headquarters here in National Capital.

His inclusion into the BJP comes ahead of Punjab Assembly Polls.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor