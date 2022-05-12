Punjab teachers jostle to grab plate, video goes viral

Chandigarh, May 12 Scenes of government school principals and teachers jostling just to grab a plate for a free lunch after attending a meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in a plush resort in Ludhiana to improve the quality of education has gone viral.

The education department had called the meeting of over 2,600 school heads and district education officers from all over the state. For their transportation, the department had arranged 57 air conditioned buses.

Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said the meeting was called to listen to the suggestions of teachers to improve the education system by framing a policy.

After the meeting, in which the Chief Minister launched an online portal to seek suggestions for bringing "out-of-the-box" educational reforms, the teachers were caught on camera creating ruckus to grab a plate for lunch.

"These people are going abroad for training, ultimately these people will spoil the name of BHARAT," says a viral tweet.

Taking a jibe at the Chief Minister for announcing to send school principals teachers abroad for sharpening their skills, another tweet said, "Instead of sending them to abroad for teaching training, the government first give them classes of personality skills. Shameless lunch break of teachers yesterday after meeting CM Bhagwant Mann."

"Looks like they have been starving for many days or probably did not want to miss a free lunch!" added another tweet.

