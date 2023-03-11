Punjab to construct 25K dwelling units for weaker sections

Chandigarh, March 11 In a bid to fulfil the dream of economically weaker section (EWS) to own a house, the Punjab government will construct 25,000 dwelling units for them in a phased manner across the state, Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora said during Question Hour at Vidhan Sabha on Saturday.

Approximately 15,000 houses will be constructed in the first phase under the Punjab EWS Housing Policy, he said.

Replying to the question asked by Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh, the minister said the sites where these units are to be constructed have been identified by all special development authorities like GMADA and the tendering process will be initiated soon.

Arora said due to negligence of previous governments, over 14,000 unauthorised colonies were mushroomed in the state and EWS housing was ignored.

Now, the government is concerned to provide roof to economically weaker sections and notices have been issued by the Housing and Urban Development department to promoters, who has not handed over the possession of the land reserved for EWS housing as per the policy.

As many as 300.45 acres reserved for EWS housing are already in the possession of the government, he said, adding that nine builders have reserved 520 flats for EWS, 249 flats by nine builders of GMADA and 271 flats from one builder of JDA.

Twenty-three builders have deposited over Rs 32.84 crore instead of allotting flats. These funds were deposited in EWS head, which will be utilised for the construction of EWS houses, he added.



vg/pgh

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor