Punjab to provide 600 units of free power to every household per billing cycle

Chandigarh, July 6 In a major relief to households, the Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday gave approval to provide 600 units of free power to every household per billing cycle in the state with effect from July 1.

A spokesman for the Chief Minister's office said all domestic consumers in the state would be eligible to get zero bills if their consumption is up to 600 units in every billing cycle.

This will give a big reprieve to the domestic consumers who have to hitherto shell out huge money every month in the form of power tariff.

As per the decision, the Scheduled Castes (SC), none SC BPL and backward class domestic consumers, who are currently eligible for free 400 units (per billing cycle), will also get subsidy of 600 units now.

Likewise, freedom fighters of Punjab and their successors, up to grandchildren, and domestic consumers, who are currently eligible for free 400 units, will also get subsidy of 600 units per billing cycle.

In case, the consumption of the SC, non-SC BPL, backward class and freedom fighter categories exceeds units per billing cycle then they will pay only for units consumed in addition to 600 units along with full fixed charges, meter rentals and government levies as applicable.

Similarly, the Cabinet also gave green signal for waiving off pending arrears of all domestic consumers as on December 31, 2021, and unpaid up to June 30, 2022. This move will give relief to around 28.10 lakh domestic consumers with a total benefit of Rs 1,298 crore.

