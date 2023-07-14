Punjab to provide free paddy saplings to flood-hit farmers: Mann

Ferozepur (Punjab), July 14 Saying floods have affected 15 districts of the state, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday toured the flood-hit areas and announced that the state government will compensate people for loss of every single penny and provide free saplings of paddy.

The Chief Minister, who visited Nihala Lavera village in Ferozepur district to oversee flood relief operations, said that a special ‘girdwari’ will be conducted to ascertain the loss of crops, houses and others due to heavy rainfall in the state.

He said that he has extensively touted the state to gauge the situation at the grassroot level.

Mann said that the state government is duty-bound to help the people in this hour of grave crisis and no stone is being left unturned for this noble cause. He said that succour is being provided even to the last person at the far-flung areas of the state.

The Chief Minister said the special thrust is being laid to ensure relief in the worst- affected areas so that people do not face any sort of problem. He said all dams in the state are safe and water is flowing below the danger mark.

Noting that due to heavy flow of water, the paddy crop in many fields have been destroyed, he said that to safeguard the interests of the farmers, the state government will soon provide free saplings of high-yielding variety of paddy to the farmers.

The Chief Minister said that these saplings will be ready in another four-five days after which it will be disbursed free of cost to farmers. He said the water has affected around 15 districts of the state where these saplings, if needed, will be distributed.

He lauded the teams of the BSF and the NDRF for giving a major helping hand to the government for relief works. Mann said the state is known for serving the masses in hostile situations and we will overcome this challenge too. The Chief Minister said Punjabis had once again displayed rare courage and strength to combat this crisis. He said Punjabis are blessed with indomitable spirit of fighting against all odds due to which they have survived since ages.

