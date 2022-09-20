Punjab to start paddy procurement from Oct 1

Chandigarh, Sep 20 In view of the impending paddy procurement season commencing from October 1, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday reviewed the arrangements aimed at hassle free and seamless procurement of paddy.

"Every grain produced with the sweat and toil of the Punjabi farmer shall be purchased," he said while chairing a meeting.

Emphasising speedy purchase, the Chief Minister directed that purchase, lifting, and payment should commence from the first day of procurement itself and warned of strict action if any farmer is put to any inconvenience.

Presiding over a meeting of officials of procurement agencies, he directed the state procurement agencies and the FCI to be fully geared up for procurement of paddy in the ensuing season.

He expressed satisfaction that the state had already arranged sufficient 'bardana' for the season well in advance and directed its optimal placement across the state in all mandis.

