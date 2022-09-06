Purchase limit of moong, urad under Price Support Scheme raised for MP farmers

New Delhi, Sep 6 The Union Agriculture Ministry on Tuesday increased the existing limit of 25 quintals for purchase of moong and urad, under Price Support Scheme (PSS) during summer season 2021-22 for farmers in Madhya Pradesh, to 40 quintals per farmer per day.

On the instructions of Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, the exemption limit has been approved for Madhya Pradesh farmers.

Madhya Pradesh Farmers Welfare and Agriculture Development Minister Kamal Patel met Tomar and discussed the problems faced by the state's farmers. He said that while selling their moong and urad produce under PSS, if farmers have more quantity of summer moong available with them, according to PSS registration guidelines, they face problems due to the purchase limit of 25 quintal per day per farmer.

This problem has been resolved with immediate effect following directions to officials by Tomar, after which the relaxation has been approved by the government, the Ministry said.

