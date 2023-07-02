"Rahul Baba, TS Baba will make no difference in Chhattisgarh," BJP leader Raman Singh exudes confidence in forming govt with majority in assembly polls

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 2 : Highly confident of forming the government in the upcoming assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, former chief minister and BJP national vice-president, Raman Singh, has said that Congress has lost trust in CM Bhupesh Baghel and Rahul Gandhi and TS Singhdeo will also make no difference (in the polls).

Speaking to media persons in the state capital, Raipur, on Saturday, the former CM stated, "Congress lost trust in Bhupesh Baghel and started speaking about collective decisions. Apart from the collective decision, they brought T S Baba (Singh Deo). Neither Baba (referring to T S Singh Deo) nor Rahul Baba will make any difference in Chhattisgarh."

Raman Singh exuded confidence in forming a BJP government in Chhattisgarh with a complete majority in the assembly election scheduled to take place later this year.

Notably, T S Singh Deo has recently been appointed as Deputy Chief Minister by the party's high command. After the appointment, Singh Deo stated that taking everyone together will be a big responsibility to him.

Later in Kanker district, the former CM said that the four-and-half-years government of Bhupesh Baghel reminds him of events of 2003 (in Chhattisgarh) when there was a terror of Ajit Jogi. At that time also Rajnath Singh as in-charge of the state and visited every assembly constituency following which BJP formed the government.

One side the developmental works that took place (during BJP rule), corruption, gambling, bootlegging, murder, and rape incidents became common scenes after Bhupesh Baghel assumed as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, alleged Raman.

On the instruction of the government, the liquor is illegally being sold from the government-run liquor outlets, alleged the former CM.

Meanwhile, he also attacked the Congress government in the state over alleged liquor and coal scam.

Raman further said that Congress leadership has realized that the party will not be able to form the government in Chhattisgarh, therefore they stated that the elections will not be contested in the face of Bhupesh Baghel, but instead contested collectively.

