Rahul criticises Alt News co-founder Zubair's arrest

New Delhi, June 27 Reacting to the arrest of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said "the arrest of one voice of truth will only give rise to a thousand more".

"Every person exposing BJP's hate, bigotry and lies is a threat to them. Arresting one voice of truth will only give rise to a thousand more. Truth ALWAYS triumphs over tyranny", said Gandhi in a tweet using the hashtag #DaroMat.

Journalist and Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair was arrested by the Delhi Police on Monday evening on charges of hurting religious sentiments under sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The police had registered a case after getting a complaint from a twitter handle, where it was alleged that Zubair had tweeted a questionable image with a purpose to deliberately hurt religious sentiments.

Terming the arrest as an assault on truth, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor demanded his immediate release. "India's few fact-checking services, especially @AltNews, perform a vital service in our post-truth political environment, rife with disinformation. They debunk falsehoods whoever perpetrates them. To arrest @zoo_bear is an assault on truth. He should be released immediately," said Tharoor in a tweet.

Former Minister and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also tweeted and said: "Altnews & @zoo_bear have been in the forefront of exposing the bogus claims of the Vishguru, who has struck back with a vengeance characteristic of him. Delhi Police, reporting to the Union Home Minister, has long lost any pretensions of professionalism and independence".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor