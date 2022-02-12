Rahul does not campaign in UP in first two phases of assembly polls, Priyanka Gandhi leads Congress charge

Even as the campaign for the second phase of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh ended on Saturday, party leader Rahul Gandhi, who has campaigned in three other poll-bound states, has not held any rally or door-to-door campaign in the politically crucial state. The Congress campaign in the state has been led by party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

It is for the first time in nearly 30 years that Congress is fighting almost all seats in Uttar Pradesh. Priyanka Gandhi is the face of the party in the polls and has been campaigning extensively along with other Congress leaders including Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. Party leaders Sachin Pilot and Deepender Hooda have also campaigned in the first two phases of the Uttar Pradesh polls.

Rahul Gandhi has campaigned in Goa, Uttrakhand and Punjab. He was present in Delhi with Priyanka Gandhi to launch the party's 'youth manifesto" for the Uttar Pradesh elections. He had visited Amethi, the constituency he lost from in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, in December when the polls had not been announced the state.

Rahul Gandhi was in the star campaigners list for the first two phases of the Uttar Pradesh polls.

A Congress source said Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will be campaigning together in the state in the coming days. A rally is being planned in Kanpur on February 16 and the two party leaders are expected to address it.

Priyanka Gandhi has held over 18 roadshows, door-to-door campaign and rallies in Uttar Pradesh besides campaigning in Goa, Uttrakhand and Punjab.

Rahul Gandhi has addressed over 12 campaign programmes in Goa, Punjab and Uttarakhand.

The party is fighting a tough battle in Uttar Pradesh and some party leaders are of view that his joining the campaign would have added momentum to the party's effort. Congress had allied with Samajwadi Party in the 2017 assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and Rahul Gandhi had extensively campaigned in the state.

( With inputs from ANI )

