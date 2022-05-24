Rahul & G-23's Azad, Anand Sharma find place in Cong political affairs group

New Delhi, May 24 The Congress has constituted three committees as was decided during its 'Chintan Shivir' in Udaipur political affairs group, Task Force 2024 and committee for 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

Rahul Gandhi is part of the political affairs group along with Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma who are members of the G-23 group. K.V. Venugopal is a member of two committees and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been made a member of the Task Force 2024.

The Congress statement said, "Following the Udaipur Nav Sankalp Shivir, the Hon'ble Congress President has constituted a Political Affairs Group that will be presided over by her, a Task-Force-2024 and a Central Planning Group for the coordination of the Bharat Jodo Yatra."

In the Political Affairs Group, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ambika Soni, Digvijaya Singh, K.C. Venugopal and Jitendra Singh are the other members.

In the Task Force-2024 P. Chidambaramn, Mukul Wasnik, Jairam Ramesh, K.C. Venugopal, Ajay Maken, Priyanka, Randeep Singh Surjewala and former IPAC member Sunil Kanugolu are the members.

The statement said, "Each member of the Task Force shall be assigned specific tasks related to organisation, communications and media, outreach, finance and election Management. They shall have designated teams which will be notified subsequently. The Task Force will also follow up on the Udaipur 'Sankalp' Declaration and the reports of the six groups."

For the Yatra from October 2, Central Planning Group for the Coordination of the Bharat Jodo Yatra has been constituted with Digvijaya Singh, Sachin Pilot, Shashi Tharoor, Ravneet Singh Bittu, K.J. George, Jothi Mani, Pradyut Bordoloi, Jitu Patwari and Saleem Ahmed are members. In this committee former officio members are the members of the Task Force and heads of all frontal organisations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor