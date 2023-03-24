Rahul Gandhi disqualified from Parliament

March 24, 2023

New Delhi, March 24 Consequent upon his conviction by the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat, Rahul Gandhi, Lok Sabha MP representing Wayanad Parliamentary constituency of Kerala, stands disqualified from the membership of the lower house from the date of his conviction.

This order was issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Friday.

