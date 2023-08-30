Rahul Gandhi, Kharge reach Mysuru for Griha Laxmi scheme launch

Mysuru, (Karnataka) Aug 30 AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday arrived in the city to attend the mega launch of the ambitious Griha Laxmi scheme in the state.

AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, state Congress in-charge Randeep Surjewala have accompanied Gandhi and Kharge.

DyCM D.K. Shivakumar received the leaders at the Bengaluru International airport and travelled with them in a special flight to Mysuru.

At Mysuru, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah welcomed the leaders. More than a lakh people are attending the mega event. Under the scheme, 1.10 crore women heads will get a monthly allowance through direct benefit transfer.

Ahead of the launch, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that crores of mothers of this land who have dedicated themselves to their families and making sacrifices will now step into the life of self respect through the Griha Laxmi scheme.

"Our government will transfer Rs 2,000 for every woman head of family directly," he said.

This is a historical day. "I am eager to see the complacency and joy on the faces of mothers. Empowerment of women will help to create a powerful society. If equality of women is ensured that leads to creation of equality in the whole society," he stated.

The Congress government had implemented free travel for women in the state-owned buses, free rice scheme, and free power scheme in the state.

This is the fourth guarantee scheme. An assurance had also been made to provide a monthly allowance to unemployed fresh graduates and diploma holders for two years.

